Harborough MP hopes for calmer future after 'turbulent' time for party and country

MP Neil O'Brien

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien says he is hoping the future will be calmer with Rishi Sunak leading the country, after a turbulent time for the party and the UK.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak is the country’s first British Asian Prime Minister after leadership rival Penny Mordaunt withdrew her bid for the top spot.

More than 200 Tory MPs came out in support of his candidacy.

It follows the resignation of former Prime Minister Liz Truss after less than two months, who stepped down amid a financial and political crisis.

But Harborough, Oadby and Wigston MP Neil O’Brien believes Rishi Sunak is the man for the job after a difficult time, and said a private speech to MPs by the new leader was ‘uniting’ and ‘uplifting’.

Conservative MP Mr O’Brien told the Mail: "I supported Rishi Sunak and was pleased to see him become Prime Minister.

"I think after a turbulent time Rishi will bring calm and stability - he has huge integrity and his comments about the economy over the summer have been vindicated.

“He did well during the pandemic, setting up the furlough scheme very quickly, which saved a lot of livelihoods locally.

“He is trustworthy and has integrity, and his experience as chancellor is invaluable.

“The effect of Putin's invasion of Ukraine has been to make us and countries across Europe poorer and increase the cost of living by increasing energy prices.

“That will leave the PM with some very tricky choices, and I was glad to hear the emphasis in his initial statements on helping those in the most need.

“I think we, like a lot of countries, are going to have a difficult time because of the war, but it is good to have a PM with experience, who is diligent and reliable."

But Harborough leader of the opposition, Lib Dem Cllr Phil Knowles says he is still worried about the Conservative party running the country following ‘disconnect’ between central government and communities.

He said: ''With regards to national Government, there are still concerns about the cost of living crisis, families worried about their ability to pay mortgages and keep a roof over their head and those of their families’. Jobs are under threat, calls for warm hubs to keep safe those who are struggling to keep homes warm - many faced with the choice of heat or eat. Nurses at foodbanks, the only way to feed themselves and their families. The disconnect between Government and the community is clear.

"Rishi Sunak is the third PM in the matter of weeks, there have been four chancellors in four months, five education secretaries in four months. These are all grounds for further concerns.''