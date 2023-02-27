MP Neil O’Brien and Simon Pready, Commercial Director at EMR.

Harboirough MP Neil O’Brien has called the town’s train station car park ‘a mess’ and is demanding further improvements are made.

At a recent meeting with East Midlands Railway, Mr O’Brien said that changes are needed to the front car park, as well as to the land at the sides of the station platforms.

While improvements have been made to the station during its recent redevelopment, including much more car parking on the southbound side, other problems remain. As a result, the MP requested an onsite meeting with the railway operator to outline the issues of concern.

Mr O’Brien said: “Market Harborough railway station is used by thousands of people each year. It is the gateway to our beautiful market town and is the first thing visitors see when they arrive here. It is important that we make it as welcoming as possible.

“The layout of the front car park is a mess; there is no proper taxi rank and the pickup and drop off point is far too small and is located some distance away from the station entrance. As a result, cars often use the disabled bays to drop off passengers or to pick people arriving at the station.

“The other thing I am often struck by is that three large commercial bins are kept in the car park, by the new cycle store. Nobody wants to be greeted by bins on their arrival at the station.”

Following the meeting, the MP said railway bosses had committed to changing the layout of the car park although added he would be pressing them to ensure the changes benefitted all railway users.

They also said they would investigate fixing ‘weed strewn patches of wasteland’ to the sides of the platforms.