MP Neil O'Brien says the council 'can decide right now to end its policy of non-adoption'.

Harborough District Council says it is reviewing an open space policy which MP Neil O’Brien says is causing a ‘fleecehold nightmare’.

The Harborough MP has called on the council to end misery for residents on new-build estates, who are paying maintenance charges to third-party management companies, often resulting, he says, in ‘poor services’.

The practice is known as the ‘fleecehold’ model and is in addition to council tax for the upkeep of public spaces.

He explained: “When you have a problem with poorly maintained paths, litter, or overflowing bins, you can contact your councillor. They are accountable and can be voted out if you are unhappy with how things are run. If you live on a new-build estate, there is no accountability. If unsatisfied, the only avenue available is to complain to the management company, whose head office is often miles away.”

He added his mailbox has been swamped by residents complaining over ‘disinterested management companies who charge an excessive amount for shoddy work’.

He explained legislation had been passed by the former government to stop ‘some of the worse abuses’ and agreed further reforms but the move was ‘timed out’ due to the election.

He is now calling on the district council to end the practice, adding: “However, local councils can fix this locally too - they can decide right now to end the misery suffered by many residents in our area: to end its policy of non-adoption.

“If the council wanted to, it could automatically adopt all open spaces following the completion of a new estate. This would immediately end the poor maintenance practices undertaken by unaccountable companies who charge mega money. The council could use its current review to end this unfairness once and for all.”

District council leader Phil Knowles explained its review on the public open space management policy was the result of residents raising concerns with council over third-party management issues.

He said: “The review will establish the extent to which the maintenance of open spaces, that are currently being maintained by management companies, could be transferred to parish councils or the council in the future.

“Cabinet agreed in July that further work to look at the future of public open space management in the Harborough district would be carried out. This work has been taking place as quickly as possible.”

He described the policy as a ‘wide-ranging subject’ whose review was a ‘major piece of work’ for the council’s Scrutiny Committee.

He confirmed a revised policy will be taken to Cabinet and full council to consider when the work is complete.

He continued: “I also confirmed at Cabinet that the Chief Executive and I have met with residents who have explained their deep concerns about issues they are encountering regarding the management of open spaces by developers.

“The council’s focus for the last 15 months has been on supporting our communities. The review of the public open space management policy is another example of this on top of our £1m community fund, the creation of a community development team, investment into community facilities including £6m into the leisure centres, and the development of the Northampton Road Friendship Park.”