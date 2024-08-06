Work is set to continue on the new Local Plan as the government consults on its proposed planning policy reform.

Harborough District Council says it is ready to respond to potential changes to the national planning system thanks to work undertaken on its new Local Plan to date.

The government has issued a consultation on national planning policy reform, which would reintroduce mandatory housing targets for local authorities.

It announced five-year minimum target for housing nationally will be 1.5 million, 50 per cent more than that of the last government.

The announcement comes as the district council is in the midst of preparing its new Local Plan for Harborough, to protect the district from speculative development up to 2041.

Council leader Phil Knowles said the work undertaken so far had put Harborough in an ‘incredibly advantageous position’ to respond to the changes ‘quickly and smoothly’, ensuring the district’s future would be safeguarded from speculative housing development.

He added: “Preparation of the Local Plan up until these proposed fundamental changes, was to time and to budget. We now have the opportunity to future proof the new Local Plan by incorporating the new figures and continuing to create high quality places that will provide necessary homes and jobs for future generations.

“It will also be essential to ensure that we have the necessary accompanying infrastructure. Importantly, this will include new quality green spaces for our current and future residents alongside existing ones, making sure Harborough continues to be the beautiful district we all enjoy today.”

He added he hoped the authority would meet with government ministers soon to discuss the changes and their impact.

Cllr Knowles’ assertion follows calls to pause the Local Plan preparation – which has cost some £2million so far - due to the government announcement.

However, the request was turned down due to concerns over meeting the Government’s deadline of June 2025 and wasting taxpayer’s money.

The increased target follows the council’s decision to adopt a new Local Plan to accommodate an extra 1,500 homes the city of Leicester is unable to meet.

The decision faced criticism from MPs and residents but the council argued if it did not accept the extra housing, the district would be at risk of speculative planning.