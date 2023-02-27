Harborough District Council (HDC) is planning to merge the management of its environmental services – including waste collection - with Melton Mowbray Council.

A six-month trial looks set to begin in April in which the HDC Head of Environmental Services and two HDC team leaders would be working across the Environmental Services functions of both districts.

The district council estimates the shared delivery of services, which could include waste and recycling and garden waste collection, grounds maintenance and street cleaning, will create around £32,000 worth of savings annually.

The plans for a trial to divide environmental services with Melton Mowbray look set to be approved.

Other benefits, according to a Cabinet report, include ‘strengthening’ the councils, promoting shared leadership and working, increasing opportunities for job enrichments and vacancies, improving financial resilience and greater value for money.

A spokesperson from HDC said: “The council hopes an overhaul of roles and responsibilities in the department will mitigate against job losses resulting from sharing existing resources across the two districts. There are currently 0.5 vacancies available in Environmental Services, with some staff expected to retire in the next two years.

“If the trial period is successful, the plan would be implemented from October.

“Alternative options considered include a smaller arrangement where just the service manager role would be shared, and the ‘do nothing’ position, although neither would deliver the expected benefits of the integration option.”

The Cabinet report reads: “The purpose of collaborative management is to create better resilience, both through financial and staff resources; ensuring the continued expected service levels for both authorities.

“As statutory services, at present both councils each deal with the same or similar issues. Without collaboration, each needs to do the work separately, whereas in reality, one person can undertake the work on behalf of both councils and share the output.“Shared management creates a one voice approach but respects the sovereignty of both councils where required. Many issues facing both authorities in the future are collective issues facing all waste collection authorities. Of particular influence will be the implementation of the Government’s Waste Strategy, along with the Leicestershire Waste Strategy - both have significant potential impacts for the two authorities.”

