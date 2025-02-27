Harborough District Council: By-election candidates announced after councillor resigns in Glen Ward

Harborough District Council's HQ.

Candidates for a Harborough District Council by-election being held next month have been announced.

The vacancy on Harborough District Council’s Glen Ward arose after Councillor James Hallam announced his resignation last month.

Mr Hallam was originally elected to represent residents in the Glen Ward at the local elections in 2011. A by-election for his former seat has been scheduled for March.

There are four candidates nominated. They are:

Christopher John Graves, Liberal Democrats

Robin Andrew Lambert, Social Democratic Party

Peter Gordon Scott, Conservative Party

Andy Thomas, Labour Party

The election is due to take place on Wednesday, March 19.