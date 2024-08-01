Harborough councillors will review criteria previously agreed for £1million community grant allocation
Last month the district council’s Cabinet, approved criteria, allocation and the process for awarding a £1million Community Grants Fund, described as a ‘landmark’ move by the leader.
The fund is intended to be split between towns and villages across the district, to enable the delivery of projects and schemes at a local level.
However, a call-in request was made to readdress the allocation criteria which will be reviewed and discussed in a scrutiny meeting today (Thursday).
Concerns were raised by five councillors, whose names were undisclosed, over the methodology of the allocation, over how figures were arrived at.
They also believed the proposal is inequitable to rural parish councils and meetings, and requested to treat Kibworth Harcourt and Kibworth Beauchamp as two separate parish councils.
A council report detailed the proposed sums to be awarded to district towns and villages.
The towns of Lutterworth and Harborough were to be allocated £150,000 for distribution among applicants, while large villages, urban areas and medium villages would be allocated £70,000, £50,000 and £20,000 respectively. Meanwhile £10,000 had been proposed for smaller villages, while smaller parishes and hamlets could apply for a maximum of £5,000 of a £40,000 total.
The council originally stated that projects needed to meet at least one of its priorities including creating a sense of pride in place, promoting health and wellbeing, creating a sustainable environment or supporting businesses and residents to deliver a prosperous local economy.
If the call-in is accepted, a revised report will be created and considered by the Cabinet.