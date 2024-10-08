Harborough council leader addresses misinformation around 'potential' housing site

Government has named the Stretton Hall site as potential land to deliver a portion of 10,000 homes.

Council leader Phil Knowles has addressed what he calls ‘inaccurate information’ about a potential site in the Harborough district for thousands of new homes.

It comes after the government named land at Stretton Hall near Great Glen among three potential sites in the country to deliver a total of 10,000 houses as part of its New Homes Accelerator programme.

A recent government press release said: “Further work will get underway to accelerate sites including Stretton Hall in Leicestershire, Tendring Colchester Borders Garden Community in Essex, and Biggleswade Garden Community in Central Bedfordshire which have the potential to unlock more than 10,000 new homes when completed."

In a separate statement, a Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: “The New Homes Accelerator programme will work closely with house builders and councils including Harborough to build the homes we desperately need.”

The response to the press enquiry also noted that ‘the housing scheme at Stretton Hall in Leicestershire has potential to deliver up to 4,000 new homes’.

The Stretton Hall site, owned by government agency Homes England, has been promoted for development for a number of years, and the council is assessing the site, among others, as part of its draft Local Plan, which will be available for consultation next year.

The Cabinet’s planning lead, Cllr Simon Galton, said: “Taken together, the sites vastly exceed the amount of the land the council will need to allocate in the new Local Plan to meet the housing numbers set by central government.”

He said if government changes to the planning policy framework were implemented, it would mean the council has to find additional sites for around 3,000 houses across a 15-year period, but it did not ‘equate to 10,000 houses or a new town on the Farmcare Site as is being alleged’.

Cllr Knowles, leader of Harborough District Council, added: “My understanding is that the Deputy Prime Minister did not announce thousands of new homes would be built at Stretton Hall in Leicestershire. Sites to be brought forward for future allocation for development will come through the council’s new local plan which is subject to member decision making at council after full public consultation early in 2025.

“Harborough District Council has not said 10,000 new homes are proposed on this site. We have a number of sites being considered through the council’s local plan. No final decisions have been made in relation to the sites and the council has had no conversations about a new town in the district.”

However, MP Neil O’Brien has slammed Cllr Knowles’ statement, which he says contradicts the government press release and its comment on the site’s potential to deliver 4,000 homes.

He said: “The council leader says, and I quote, ‘the Deputy Prime Minister did not announce thousands of new homes would be built at Stretton Hall in Leicestershire’.

“But a press release from the government said exactly that. They said it would ‘get shovels in the ground’ and that the government-backed scheme had ‘potential to deliver up to 4,000 new homes’, near Stretton Hall.

“So the council leader’s claims have been directly contradicted by the government."

He added he would ‘continue arguing for more transparency and for the council to ‘publish the maps they have so far shown only to councillors’.