Harborough Climate Action calls on residents to join demo as COP28 dispute over fossil fuel continues

They are calling for immediate action to limit overall global temperatures to 1.5C.

Campaigners for climate action will be holding a demonstration – known as ‘Now We Rise’­– in Harborough this weekend.

Harborough Climate Action will be gathering at the Old Grammar School on Saturday December 9 at 1pm to demand immediate action against global warming.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It comes as world leaders gather for the COP28 Summit in the United Arab Emirates, one of the top 10 producers of gas and oil in the world.

As many leaders deny the need to end fossil fuel production, the group is inviting people to join their call for action to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5C.

A spokesperson said: “Poorer people should not be forced to bear the brunt of the costs of a climate crisis caused mainly by powerful corporations and the richest in our society.

“2023 will be the hottest year on record. Climate breakdown is no longer a problem of the future - it’s happening now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If we’re to have any hope of a liveable planet we must dramatically and immediately reduce the use of fossil fuels – and overturn the systems of extraction, exploitation and oppression fuelling this crisis. Together, we will ask that governments replace the destructive, expensive fossil fuel economy with a real alternative. We will call out our leaders’ climate hypocrisy. We’ll stand together for human rights across the globe.”

Those who would like to join the group on Saturday can RSVP via the Action Network website.