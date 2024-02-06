GMT Biogas agrees to extend consultation to accommodate meeting over power plant plans for Great Bowden

Campaigners met last weekend to air their concerns over the plans. Image: Mark Adams

The applicant behind controversial plans for a manure-fired power plant, GMT Biogas, has offered to extend the consultation period to accommodate a meeting with Great Bowden Parish Council.

Campaigners met last weekend, along with Harborough District Council representatives and MP Neil O’Brien, to discuss concerns over traffic, smells and the size and proximity of the anaerobic digestion plant, which would be sited on the derelict Marigold Farm, off Welham Way.

Objectors have called the plans ‘severely flawed’, and say they contravene the Great Bowden Neighbourhood Plan, which states large buildings should not ‘adversely affect the character, infrastructure and environment of the village’.

They also believe operations will involve a ‘constant stream of lorries delivering smelly, decomposing material’ to be converted into gas on-site.

In response, GMT extended an invitation to the community to discuss concerns directly, via a previous report by the Mail.

However, campaigners accused the developer of leaving it too late, and ‘ambushing’ residents with ‘insufficient reports’, with just three weeks for them to have their say.

Taking their comments into account, GMT said it would appeal directly to the parish council and was happy to extend the consultation period, due to end on Thursday (February 8), to allow more discussion following the meeting.

In response to leaving the offer late, GMT’s technical director Phil Greenaway explained he approached the three householders closest to the proposed site, and met them to discuss their concerns. This, he said, was the beginning of the company’s engagement with the community.

He argued there was no point in meeting the parish council before the application had been validated, which took longer than normal to ensure all the relevant documents were in place.

Mr Greenaway said: “I am surprised by the comment suggesting there are ‘insufficient reports’ when the planning officer was meticulous in ensuring that we did have all the reports in place.

“The suggestion that the parish council was ‘ambushed’ is, I believe, unfair. Previously I have left the parish council to assess the application and then asked for a meeting, if it needed one. Historically, this has been the standard procedure because there may be changes between then and now, dependent upon the planner’s requirements, and it is important to discuss the actual validated application.”

He said he had no prior knowledge of the meeting taking place last weekend.

He added: “I now know the county council was invited and therefore got the impression that GMT wasn’t welcome, and that it was probably better to suggest a meeting via a third party, which would address all the points raised. I believe that when the meeting takes place, it will help allay many of the concerns.”

Other concerns raised by campaigners include risks to the biodiversity of area including the impact of ammonia, identified in a Natural England report, on a nearby ‘site of Special Scientific Interest’, along with traffic congestion and the risks of HGVs turning on and off a ‘dangerous’ junction on the A6 onto Welham Lane, a single-track road.

