General election round up: Harborough MP 'relieved and honoured' - but there are shocks just up the road

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien said he is "incredibly relieved and incredibly honoured to be back again".

The Conservative candidate held onto his seat in a closely fought contest with Labour's Hajira Piranie at last night's General Election.

Nationally, it was a bad night for the Tories, with Labour winning a landslide victory. And the exit polls suggested that Mr O'Brien might lose his 17,278 majority - but he held on to secure the Harborough, Oadby and Wigston seat by just 2,378 votes.

The results were declared in the early hours of this morning (Friday July 5) at the Parklands Leisure Centre in Oadby. Given how close they were, there was talk of a possible recount - but the Returning Officer went ahead and announced the results just after 4am.

The Tories celebrate after winning the Harborough seat

After securing another five-year term, Mr O’Brien said: “I’m feeling incredibly relieved and incredibly honoured to be back again re-elected as the MP for Harborough, Oadby and Wigston and incredibly touched that people have put their faith in me again even on a bad night for us nationally. Clearly, there’s massive lessons for us to learn, I’m going to ensure that they are learned.

“I’ve heard the message loud and clear but I’m really grateful to have been re-elected and tomorrow we carry on with the work and we get cracking again.”

The turnout across the country was low - and that was the same in the Harborough, Oadby and Wigston constituency, with a turnout of 65.64 per cent (50,589 votes from a constituency of 77,075). In comparison the turnout for Harborough in the last general election in 2019 was 71.5 per cent.

The results of the 2024 General Election in Harborough, Oadby and Wigston:

Neil O'Brien speaks to the crowd after winning the Harborough seat.

Neil O'Brien, Conservative Party: 18,614

Hajira Piranie, Labour: 16,236

Danuta Jeeves, Reform UK: 6,332

Phil Knowles, Liberal Democrat: 4,732

Darren Woodiwiss, Green Party: 4,269

Robin Lambert, Social Democratic Party: 203

South Leicestershire

In the South Leicestershire constituency, which also covers parts of the Harborough district such as Lutterworth and Broughton Astley, Alberto Costa secured another five years in Parliament for the Conservatives.

The party secured 18,264 votes. Labour’s Robert Parkinson came second with 12,758 votes and Bill Piper third with 10,235 votes. Turnout was 66 per cent.

The results of the 2024 General Election in South Leicestershire:

Alberto Costa, Conservative Party – 18,264

Robert Parkinson, Labour – 12,758

Bill Piper, Reform UK – 10,235

Paul Hartshorn, Liberal Democrats – 7,621

Mike Jelfs, Green Party – 2,481

Shocks in nearby Leicester

The biggest surprise of the night in Leicester and Leicestershire was the defeat of Jonathon Ashworth in Leicester South. Predicted to be a safe Labour win, there were gasps from both the count floor and the press gallery when the results were announced and independent candidate Shockat Adam declared the winner to the shock of everyone present – including himself.