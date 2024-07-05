General Election result in Harborough: Neil O’Brien retains his seat for the Tories

Neil O'Brien retains his seat.

Election result

The Conservative’s Neil O’Brien has retained his seat for the Harborough, Oadby and Wigston constituency.

It was a closely fought contest between the Conservative Party and the Labour Party, with Mr O’Brien winning by about 2,400 votes.

Overall, it was a miserable night for the Tories nationally, with Labour winning a huge majority.

Here are the result in full for the Harborough, Oadby and Wigston seat:

Reform UK – Danuta Jeeves: 6,332

Liberal Democrat – Phil Knowles: 4,732

Social Democratic Party – Robin Lambert: 203

Conservative – Neil O'Brien: 18,614

Labour – Hajira Piranie: 16,236

Green – Darren Woodiwiss: 4,269