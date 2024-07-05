General Election result in Harborough: Neil O’Brien retains his seat for the Tories
Election result
The Conservative’s Neil O’Brien has retained his seat for the Harborough, Oadby and Wigston constituency.
It was a closely fought contest between the Conservative Party and the Labour Party, with Mr O’Brien winning by about 2,400 votes.
Overall, it was a miserable night for the Tories nationally, with Labour winning a huge majority.
Here are the result in full for the Harborough, Oadby and Wigston seat:
- Reform UK – Danuta Jeeves: 6,332
- Liberal Democrat – Phil Knowles: 4,732
- Social Democratic Party – Robin Lambert: 203
- Conservative – Neil O'Brien: 18,614
- Labour – Hajira Piranie: 16,236
- Green – Darren Woodiwiss: 4,269
More on this to follow.