General Election result in Harborough: Neil O’Brien retains his seat for the Tories

Published 5th Jul 2024, 04:33 BST
Election result

The Conservative’s Neil O’Brien has retained his seat for the Harborough, Oadby and Wigston constituency.

It was a closely fought contest between the Conservative Party and the Labour Party, with Mr O’Brien winning by about 2,400 votes.

Overall, it was a miserable night for the Tories nationally, with Labour winning a huge majority.

Here are the result in full for the Harborough, Oadby and Wigston seat:

  • Reform UK – Danuta Jeeves: 6,332
  • Liberal Democrat – Phil Knowles: 4,732
  • Social Democratic Party – Robin Lambert: 203
  • Conservative – Neil O'Brien: 18,614
  • Labour – Hajira Piranie: 16,236
  • Green – Darren Woodiwiss: 4,269

More on this to follow.

