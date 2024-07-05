General Election 2024: South Leicestershire has chosen its MP as  results are announced

Alberto Costa has secured another five years as the constituency’s representative in Parliament.

The people of South Leicestershire have chosen their MP.

He beat four other candidates to win the vote. This means Conservatives hold the seat. Prior to 2010, the South Leicestershire constituency was known as Blaby, which was a safe Conservative seat for over 35 years.

The party secured 18,264 votes. Labour’s Robert Parkinson came second with 12,758 votes and Bill Piper third with 10,235 votes. Turnout was 66 per cent.

The results of the 2024 General Election in South Leicestershire: