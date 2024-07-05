General Election 2024: South Leicestershire has chosen its MP as results are announced
The people of South Leicestershire have chosen their MP.
Alberto Costa has secured another five years as the constituency’s representative in Parliament.
He beat four other candidates to win the vote. This means Conservatives hold the seat. Prior to 2010, the South Leicestershire constituency was known as Blaby, which was a safe Conservative seat for over 35 years.
The party secured 18,264 votes. Labour’s Robert Parkinson came second with 12,758 votes and Bill Piper third with 10,235 votes. Turnout was 66 per cent.
The results of the 2024 General Election in South Leicestershire:
- Robert Parkinson, Labour – 12,758
- Paul Hartshorn, Liberal Democrats – 7,621
- Mike Jelfs, Green Party – 2,481
- Alberto Costa, Conservative Party – 18,264
- Bill Piper, Reform UK – 10,235