Fears thousands of Harborough pensioners will suffer as government axes winter fuel payments

Some 19,000 pensioners are set to miss out on winter fuel payments. Photo: Julian Hochgesang/ Unsplash

Thousands of pensioners in Harborough could struggle this winter following the government’s decision to axe the winter fuel allowance.

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien has vowed to fight the new Labour government's decision to axe automatic winter fuel payments for pensioners who are not on means-tested benefits.

The Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, made the announcement last week, meaning around 10million older people will lose between £100 and £300 every winter.

The move is part of a cost cutting package to cover a £22billion overspend by the previous government.

A government spokesperson told media it was a ‘difficult decision’ but necessary to ‘fix the economy’.

In the Harborough area, this will mean some 94 per cent of pensioners will no longer receive the money. The number of recipients will drop from 20,343 to just 1,240

Since being introduced in 1997, the Winter Fuel Payment has been available to all pensioners to support heating costs during the colder months. And now, according to national charity Age UK, around two million struggling pensioners will suffer because of the change.

Mr O’Brien commented: “When I first heard this announcement, I was aghast. It is shocking that this payment is being taken away from so many people in their later years.

Many people who receive these payments aren’t well off, they rely on that money every winter.”

He added that many older residents were are just over the threshold for Pension Credit, which falls at £218 for an individual or just over £330 for a couple, and the move felt like a ‘betrayal’.

He continued: “I have been inundated with emails and calls from worried and angry constituents. I will speak up for them in Parliament. Despite the challenges posed by such a large Labour majority, I am determined to fight our corner on this.

“I am also concerned about pensioners who have high energy needs because of disability or illness or who live in energy-inefficient homes that cost more to heat. So many of them will be hit hard.

“This is a terrible announcement for the pensioners in Harborough, Oadby and Wigston.”

Age UK, which described the move as ‘social injustice’ has launched a petition to save the fuel payments which has so far gained some 256,000 signatures.