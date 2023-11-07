Decision on Leicester's housing overspill deferred a second time by Harborough District Council

It could mean another 1,500 homes for the district

The decision on whether Harborough will take on Leicester’s housing overspill has been deferred again following a council meeting last night (Monday).

Harborough District Council leader Phil Knowles first deferred the decision to sign the so-called ‘Statement of Common Ground’ last month while more information was sought.

It came after MPs said there was no legal obligation to take more than 1,500 homes over the next 13 years, Leicester city said it could not accommodate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, councillors argued authorities in Leicestershire were bound by ‘a duty to co-operate’ and if it does not sign the statement, it will be unlikely to get the next Local Plan – which allocates sites for housing – adopted, putting the district at risk of speculative planning applications.

So far seven out of nine authorities have signed the statement.

But a recent letter from the Housing Secretary said the planning rule no longer applied, and there was no rush to submit a new Local Plan.

In response, council leader Phil Knowles insisted the authority would continue to gather evidence to inform the decision, intended to be made on Monday (November 6).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Instead, after new information came to light, a motion proposed by Cllr Knowles to defer a decision on whether to sign the statement was unanimously carried by councillors.

It comes after the council obtained a Ministerial letter on Friday, and the day of the meeting was the first time officers, consultants and King’s Counsel – senior barristers and solicitors appointed by the monarch – were able to view it.

In the comments returned to the council, King’s Counsel planning barrister Simon Bird advises that despite the change in planning rules, if the authority does not make a new Local Plan now, its existing local plan could be found out of date, ‘exposing the pressure of speculative housing proposals’.

Cllr Knowles explained the deferment, until December 11, would allow time to study the additional information and advice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “The next full council meeting will be for debate and decision. We must make a decision that will ultimately protect the Local Plan as to do otherwise could put the district at risk of speculative development in our rural district.”

MP Neil O’Brien, whose petition against the move gained some 3,000 signatures, called the deferment ‘a partial victory for people power’ but criticised the council for not backing down.

He said: “Sadly it is clear that the council are still gearing up to push through this one quarter increase in our housing target in December.

“Harborough is being asked to build more houses so that Leicester can build less. If the council sign up to this we will have to build twice as many homes per head as the city. Everyone can see that there are loads of opportunities to either build upward or regenerate brownfield sites in Leicester, yet they want to dump their overspill housing on us. It would be completely unfair. And it would be bad for the environment, with sprawl causing more traffic jams and eating up green spaces.”