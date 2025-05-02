County council election: Political makeup of Leicestershire looks completely different after Reform's success
All 55 seats on the authority were up for grabs when the public went to vote on Thursday (May 1).
While the Conservatives easily won the last vote in 2021, taking 42 seats, this year promised to be a tighter race with talk circling of strong Reform gains in the county. Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens were also eyeing up county control, with each of the parties putting forward candidates for all, or almost all, of the positions available.
The rumours proved true, with huge losses for the Conservative Party and huge gains by Reform UK. The final tally sees Reform come out as the largest party with 25 seats – but the political future of the county remains uncertain.
This is because the party did not succeed in hitting the 28-seat figure needed to form the majority party, leaving the council in no overall control. The question is, then, will deals be made between parties for coalition rule, or will Reform govern with just shy of the number it needs?
The Conservatives came in second on the authority with 15 votes and the Lib Dems third with 11, and Labour fourth with two. One Green and a single Independent make up the remaining seats.
There were some notable losses throughout the day, including former leader of the council Nick Rushton, the Conservatives’ Christine Radford, and Labour’s Max Hunt.
The final county council standings are:
-
Reform UK - 25 seats
-
Conservatives - 15 seats
- Liberal Democrats - 11 seats
- Labour - 2 seats
- Green Party - 1 seat
- Independent - 1 seat
In the Harborough district wards, Reform UK gained two seats, while the Lib Dems gained one seat and held onto another. The Conservatives held three seats.
Here are the results in the Harborough district:
Broughton Astley – Reform gain
- BANNISTER, Neil – The Conservative Party Candidate – 918
- BONHAM, Dannielle – Green Party – 130
- GRAVES, Mark Simon – Liberal Democrats – 684
- PARKINSON, Sandra – Labour and Co-operative Party – 206
- PIPER, Bill – Reform UK – 1,164
Bruntingthorpe – Reform gain
- BATEMAN, Jonathan Francis – The Conservative Party – 1,359
- FOWLER, Harrison – Reform UK – 1,493
- MACINTYRE, Paul – Labour Party – 301
- SANDERS, Mandy – Green Party – 298
- WALKLEY, Stephen James Crozier – Liberal Democrat – 918
Gartree – Conservative hold
- AUSTIN, Jonny – Reform UK – 976
- JAMES, Debbie Anne Louise – Green Party – 475
- KING, Phil – The Conservative Party Candidate – 1,832
- LINDSAY, James Francis – Liberal Democrats – 360
- WISEMAN, Leigh – Labour Party – 213
Launde – Lib Dem hold
- CASSIDY, Colleen Marie – Labour Party – 175
- CLARKE, Nigel Paul – Reform UK – 986
- CRANKSHAW, Jack Thomas – The Conservative Party – 1,017
- GALTON, Simon James – Liberal Democrat Focus Team – 1,732
- WAKLEY, Melanie Jayne – Green Party – 162
Lutterworth – Conservative hold
- CULLEN, Martin – Labour Party – 642
- PAGE, Rosita – The Conservative Party Candidate – 1,317
- SARFAS, Martin – Reform UK – 1,250
- SODHA, Asit – Liberal Democrats – 182
- TIIVAS, Carl Albert – Green Party – 242
Market Harborough East – Lib Dem gain
- CHAMPION, Barry – The Conservative Party Candidate – 1,199
- HILL, Sarah – Liberal Democrat – 1,335
- MORGAN, Mary Scott – Green Party – 328
- PANTER, Maria – Labour Party – 331
- WALTON, Barry – Reform UK – 956
Market Harborough West and Foxton – Conservative hold
- ASHER, Jo – Liberal Democrat – 760
- HATFIELD, Nick – Reform UK – 924
- PAGE, David John – The Conservative Party - 1,008
- PANTER, Mark – Labour Party - 353
- WHALEN, Peter – Communist Party of Britain – 31
- WOODIWISS, Darren Neil – Green Party – 989