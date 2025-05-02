Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The results are in and the political makeup of Leicestershire looks completely different this side of polling day.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All 55 seats on the authority were up for grabs when the public went to vote on Thursday (May 1).

While the Conservatives easily won the last vote in 2021, taking 42 seats, this year promised to be a tighter race with talk circling of strong Reform gains in the county. Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens were also eyeing up county control, with each of the parties putting forward candidates for all, or almost all, of the positions available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rumours proved true, with huge losses for the Conservative Party and huge gains by Reform UK. The final tally sees Reform come out as the largest party with 25 seats – but the political future of the county remains uncertain.

The Leicestershire County Council elections were held on May 1.

This is because the party did not succeed in hitting the 28-seat figure needed to form the majority party, leaving the council in no overall control. The question is, then, will deals be made between parties for coalition rule, or will Reform govern with just shy of the number it needs?

The Conservatives came in second on the authority with 15 votes and the Lib Dems third with 11, and Labour fourth with two. One Green and a single Independent make up the remaining seats.

There were some notable losses throughout the day, including former leader of the council Nick Rushton, the Conservatives’ Christine Radford, and Labour’s Max Hunt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final county council standings are:

Reform UK - 25 seats

Conservatives - 15 seats

Liberal Democrats - 11 seats

Labour - 2 seats

Green Party - 1 seat

Independent - 1 seat

In the Harborough district wards, Reform UK gained two seats, while the Lib Dems gained one seat and held onto another. The Conservatives held three seats.

Here are the results in the Harborough district:

Broughton Astley – Reform gain

BANNISTER, Neil – The Conservative Party Candidate – 918

BONHAM, Dannielle – Green Party – 130

GRAVES, Mark Simon – Liberal Democrats – 684

PARKINSON, Sandra – Labour and Co-operative Party – 206

PIPER, Bill – Reform UK – 1,164

Bruntingthorpe – Reform gain

BATEMAN, Jonathan Francis – The Conservative Party – 1,359

FOWLER, Harrison – Reform UK – 1,493

MACINTYRE, Paul – Labour Party – 301

SANDERS, Mandy – Green Party – 298

WALKLEY, Stephen James Crozier – Liberal Democrat – 918

Gartree – Conservative hold

AUSTIN, Jonny – Reform UK – 976

JAMES, Debbie Anne Louise – Green Party – 475

KING, Phil – The Conservative Party Candidate – 1,832

LINDSAY, James Francis – Liberal Democrats – 360

WISEMAN, Leigh – Labour Party – 213

Launde – Lib Dem hold

CASSIDY, Colleen Marie – Labour Party – 175

CLARKE, Nigel Paul – Reform UK – 986

CRANKSHAW, Jack Thomas – The Conservative Party – 1,017

GALTON, Simon James – Liberal Democrat Focus Team – 1,732

WAKLEY, Melanie Jayne – Green Party – 162

Lutterworth – Conservative hold

CULLEN, Martin – Labour Party – 642

PAGE, Rosita – The Conservative Party Candidate – 1,317

SARFAS, Martin – Reform UK – 1,250

SODHA, Asit – Liberal Democrats – 182

TIIVAS, Carl Albert – Green Party – 242

Market Harborough East – Lib Dem gain

CHAMPION, Barry – The Conservative Party Candidate – 1,199

HILL, Sarah – Liberal Democrat – 1,335

MORGAN, Mary Scott – Green Party – 328

PANTER, Maria – Labour Party – 331

WALTON, Barry – Reform UK – 956

Market Harborough West and Foxton – Conservative hold

ASHER, Jo – Liberal Democrat – 760

HATFIELD, Nick – Reform UK – 924

PAGE, David John – The Conservative Party - 1,008

PANTER, Mark – Labour Party - 353

WHALEN, Peter – Communist Party of Britain – 31

WOODIWISS, Darren Neil – Green Party – 989