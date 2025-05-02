County council election live: Harborough results are in
The 2025 Leicestershire County Council election votes have now been counted and the results are being declared.
While no one party has has control, it has been a great day for Reform UK who have taken 25 of the 55 seats (28 seats are needed to take overall control of Leicestershire County Council).
The final standings are:
- Reform UK - 25 seats
- Conservatives - 15 seats
- Liberal Democrats - 11 seats
- Labour - 2 seats
- Green Party - 1 seat
- Independent - 1 seat
Here are the full results for the Harborough wards – and later on, we will publish a full breakdown of what the results mean for the county and for Harborough.
Broughton Astley – Reform gain
- BANNISTER, Neil – The Conservative Party Candidate – 918
- BONHAM, Dannielle – Green Party – 130
- GRAVES, Mark Simon – Liberal Democrats – 684
- PARKINSON, Sandra – Labour and Co-operative Party – 206
- PIPER, Bill – Reform UK – 1,164
Bruntingthorpe – Reform gain
- BATEMAN, Jonathan Francis – The Conservative Party – 1,359
- FOWLER, Harrison – Reform UK – 1,493
- MACINTYRE, Paul – Labour Party – 301
- SANDERS, Mandy – Green Party – 298
- WALKLEY, Stephen James Crozier – Liberal Democrat – 918
Gartree – Conservative hold
- AUSTIN, Jonny – Reform UK – 976
- JAMES, Debbie Anne Louise – Green Party – 475
- KING, Phil – The Conservative Party Candidate – 1,832
- LINDSAY, James Francis – Liberal Democrats – 360
- WISEMAN, Leigh – Labour Party – 213
Launde – Lib Dem hold
- CASSIDY, Colleen Marie – Labour Party – 175
- CLARKE, Nigel Paul – Reform UK – 986
- CRANKSHAW, Jack Thomas – The Conservative Party – 1,017
- GALTON, Simon James – Liberal Democrat Focus Team – 1,732
- WAKLEY, Melanie Jayne – Green Party – 162
Lutterworth – Conservative hold
- CULLEN, Martin – Labour Party – 642
- PAGE, Rosita – The Conservative Party Candidate – 1,317
- SARFAS, Martin – Reform UK – 1,250
- SODHA, Asit – Liberal Democrats – 182
- TIIVAS, Carl Albert – Green Party – 242
Market Harborough East – Lib Dem gain
- CHAMPION, Barry – The Conservative Party Candidate – 1,199
- HILL, Sarah – Liberal Democrat – 1,335
- MORGAN, Mary Scott – Green Party – 328
- PANTER, Maria – Labour Party – 331
- WALTON, Barry – Reform UK – 956
Market Harborough West and Foxton – Conservative hold
- ASHER, Jo – Liberal Democrat – 760
- HATFIELD, Nick – Reform UK – 924
- PAGE, David John – The Conservative Party - 1,008
- PANTER, Mark – Labour Party - 353
- WHALEN, Peter – Communist Party of Britain – 31
- WOODIWISS, Darren Neil – Green Party – 989