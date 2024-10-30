Council's new hardcopy newsletter aims to benefit Harborough residents without internet access

Cabinet members with copies of the new residents' hardcopy newsletter.

Every household in the Harborough District can expect to receive a hardcopy newsletter from the district council this November.

The four-page, A4 newsletter includes information about Harborough District Council initiatives and how residents can have their say on the design and delivery of council services.

The newsletter also includes information on checking eligibility for Pension Credit, which will ensure eligible residents continue to receive the Winter Fuel Payment.

Information about how residents can apply online for a license, housing support or benefits, report an issue or make a payment is included.

For residents who do not have access to the internet, the customer contact centre phone number and other numbers are included in the newsletter.

Cllr Knowles, leader of Harborough District Council, said: “I think it’s important that we share information with all our residents about what the council is doing and make sure that they have access to information about the council and its services.

“Throughout the year we share our news and information with residents across our large, rural district via the local media, our website, social media, events, meetings and councillors. But we don’t reach everyone and some residents do not have access to the internet or don’t know how to find our information online.

“Cabinet and I are committed to ensuring that the council communicates with every resident and not just those who have online access or follow the local media.”

However, the move to distribute the hardcopy newsletter has been slammed by Conservative councillor, Simon Whelband, who described it as ’junk mail’.

Cllr Whelband previously criticised a lack of face-to-face availability in the foyer of the Symington Building where the council is based.

He said: “I’m surprised the council’s ruling coalition sees fit to waste local taxpayers’ money on a newspaper to be sent out to all households. At a time when they should be thinking about cutting back on public spending, they are instead splurging public money to promote themselves.

“They say they want to do this to reach those in our district who aren’t online, yet they still make it incredibly difficult for those same residents to have face-to-face appointments.”

The council plans to send a hardcopy newsletter to households once a year.