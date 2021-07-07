Work starts on creating a new plan to control and map out growth, planning and new housing across Harborough

Work is starting on creating a new Local Plan to control and map out growth, planning and new housing across Harborough.

It’s getting under way despite the fact that the current crucial blueprint is continuing to provide an “up-to-date framework for future sustainable growth across the Harborough district”.

Harborough District Council has reviewed its existing adopted Harborough Local Plan (2011-2031) in line with Government requirements.

The council’s Cabinet endorsed the review.

The exercise concludes that the present Local Plan is “continuing to provide a robust framework to manage development in a sustainable way, whilst protecting heritage and countryside”.

The Cabinet also agreed work should begin on a new Local Plan to take into account Leicester City Council’s unmet housing need.

That is expected to increase as a result of changes to Government policy.

Any housing needs which cannot be met within the current City boundary will have to be agreed and accommodated within the rest of Leicestershire.

The current Local Plan was adopted by Harborough council in April 2019.

The initiative is the council's principal planning policy document and sets out the vision, objectives, and planning policies for Harborough district up to 2031.

“It ensures that the growing population and future generations have access to great places to live and work, supported by the appropriate infrastructure,” said the council.

“The Local Plan also enables the council to refuse development that is not in accordance with the Plan.”

Cllr Phil King, who leads Harborough council, said: “I’m pleased to hear that our existing Local Plan remains fit for purpose.

“But, given the time taken to prepare a Local Plan, we have recommended that preparation of a new Local Plan is started to ensure local planning policies remain up-to-date and able to direct development to sustainable locations and to protect the environment of the district.