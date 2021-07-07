Work set to start on Harborough car park notoriously susceptible to flooding

Dozens of commuters have been left furious over the last few years after their cars have been left waterlogged and damaged on the vulnerable Rockingham Road site opposite the railway station.

Work is to be carried out to improve a car park in Market Harborough notoriously susceptible to flooding.

Dozens of commuters have been left furious over the last few years after their cars have been left waterlogged and damaged on the vulnerable Rockingham Road site opposite the railway station.

Now new signs showing clear warnings are to be put up at the car park.

The Rockingham Road car park opposite the railway station.

Special river level sensor technology is also to be installed to give an early warning of flooding.

Vehicles have ended up under water time and again following torrential rainfall as the car park sits on land near where the Rivers Welland and Jordan meet.

The Rushton-based Hazelton Group, which owns the site, also plans to set up CCTV and ANPR equipment to help make the car park more flooding-proof.

Contractors have already removed payment machines and signs from the car park as they prepare to upgrade it.

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien said he’s held crunch talks with the site’s owners as well as Harborough council as he’s battled to make the car park safer.

“I’m pleased that after all this time new warning signs and river level detectors are to be installed.