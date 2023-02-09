Views sought on how housing offences should be dealt with in Harborough

Residents can have their say on how housing regulations are enforced.

Views are being sought on how housing offences are dealt with by Harborough District Council.

The district council is adopting a new Housing Enforcement Policy which outlines how it intends to tackle non-compliance with housing related legislation. The policy states the legislative powers available to the council and its approach to enforcement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The policy, which aims to ensure there is transparency for owners, landlords, agents and tenants of private sector and social housing properties, does not place any additional legislative burden on landlords who should already be compliant with relevant legislation.

The council is also looking to introduce financial penalties as an alternative to prosecution for specific offences under the Housing Act 2004. The Civil Penalties Policy sets out the financial penalty calculation methods for breaching certain regulations, including additional policies which must be complied to by landlords.

The council proposes to introduce an early payment discount if any financial penalty is paid early in line with the relevant policy.

Cllr Simon Whelband, portfolio holder for housing and communities, said: “We have a friendly and informative approach first to resolving issues with landlords, but if informal conversations and warnings don’t work then the Housing Enforcement Policy is here to assist us in escalating to fines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is a clear indication to tenants that we are here to support them. We want people to have the best quality housing possible.”

Visit www.harborough.gov.uk/directory_record/551/regulatory_services_enforcement_policies to view the policy.