Three health and wellbeing projects in Harborough district benefit from cash boost

Published 17th Sep 2024, 11:16 GMT
The district council has allocated the money.
The district council has allocated the money.
Health and wellbeing projects in Harborough district have benefited from grants totalling more than £235,000.

Harborough District Council has allocated £238,720 of Section 106 money – provided by developers for community projects and social infrastructure where development has taken place – to three projects.

They include:

Bowmen of Glen Archery Society – £147,160 to extend the existing clubhouse to accommodate an indoor archery area.

Lutterworth Athletic Football Club – £45,780 to complete the building of a club and community hub to support health and wellbeing education, exercise, diet, counselling and treatments.

Lutterworth Town Council – £45,780 to change the layout of the pavilion to benefit health and wellbeing activities.

Council leader Phil Knowles, said: “I am really pleased we can direct this funding to the heart of our communities. By awarding this money we are supporting residents by improving much-loved local spaces and helping people with mental wellbeing.”

Organisations from areas with Section 106 funding are invited to submit grant applications.

Visit www.harborough.gov.uk/grants for details.

