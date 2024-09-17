Three health and wellbeing projects in Harborough district benefit from cash boost

The district council has allocated the money.

Health and wellbeing projects in Harborough district have benefited from grants totalling more than £235,000.

Harborough District Council has allocated £238,720 of Section 106 money – provided by developers for community projects and social infrastructure where development has taken place – to three projects.

They include:

Bowmen of Glen Archery Society – £147,160 to extend the existing clubhouse to accommodate an indoor archery area.

Lutterworth Athletic Football Club – £45,780 to complete the building of a club and community hub to support health and wellbeing education, exercise, diet, counselling and treatments.

Lutterworth Town Council – £45,780 to change the layout of the pavilion to benefit health and wellbeing activities.

Council leader Phil Knowles, said: “I am really pleased we can direct this funding to the heart of our communities. By awarding this money we are supporting residents by improving much-loved local spaces and helping people with mental wellbeing.”

Organisations from areas with Section 106 funding are invited to submit grant applications.

Visit www.harborough.gov.uk/grants for details.