Three health and wellbeing projects in Harborough district benefit from cash boost
Harborough District Council has allocated £238,720 of Section 106 money – provided by developers for community projects and social infrastructure where development has taken place – to three projects.
They include:
Bowmen of Glen Archery Society – £147,160 to extend the existing clubhouse to accommodate an indoor archery area.
Lutterworth Athletic Football Club – £45,780 to complete the building of a club and community hub to support health and wellbeing education, exercise, diet, counselling and treatments.
Lutterworth Town Council – £45,780 to change the layout of the pavilion to benefit health and wellbeing activities.
Council leader Phil Knowles, said: “I am really pleased we can direct this funding to the heart of our communities. By awarding this money we are supporting residents by improving much-loved local spaces and helping people with mental wellbeing.”
Organisations from areas with Section 106 funding are invited to submit grant applications.
Visit www.harborough.gov.uk/grants for details.