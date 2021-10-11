Thousands of struggling families in Harborough and across Leicestershire will get help extra help to pay for food during the October half-term break, the county council has announced.

Thousands of struggling families in Harborough and across Leicestershire will get help extra help to pay for food during the October half-term break, the county council has announced.

School meal vouchers are to be made available for some 14,000 eligible children throughout the county.

That’s so their parents and carers can buy £15 worth of food for the week-long school holiday that starts on Monday October 18.

The county council is setting up the scheme so the vouchers become available, through schools, from next week.

Leicestershire has received £3.6 million of Government money from the Department of Work and Pension’s Household Support Fund.

The cash will go to help support those most in need with food, energy and water bills amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

In total the Leicestershire October half-term school food voucher package will cost £240,000.

As well as the 14,000 mainstream school children who qualify, there will also be support for eligible youngsters in early years education or who have special educational needs.

Cllr Deborah Taylor, the deputy council leader and cabinet lead member for children and families, said: “We know many people are struggling financially at the moment and are worried about how they will manage this winter on the back of a tough time following the coronavirus pandemic.

“Over the last year, the council stepped up to ensure those children and families who were most in need, got the support they needed. "Once again, the council is stepping up to the plate and announcing a package of help to ensure no-one over the coming half-term goes without.”