Tens of thousands of people across Harborough face more delays to their bin collections today (Thursday)

Tens of thousands of people across Harborough are facing more delays to their bin collections today (Thursday).

Harborough council’s contractor FCC Environmental are struggling after being hit by staff sickness, vehicle breakdowns and stormy winds yesterday.

Blue bins, black bins and green bins are all being caught up after weeks of problems emptying bins in Harborough.

“All three types of bins are affected. Our crews are working hard to complete outstanding rounds,” said the district council.