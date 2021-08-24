Ten new homes could be built near Warwick Park in Kibworth
The plans come after a proposal for a retirement living complex was shelved
Ten new homes could be built near Warwick Park in Kibworth Beauchamp after a blueprint for a retirement living complex was shelved.
A mix of bungalows and houses will be erected on land off St Wilfrid’s Close in the Harborough district village if the scheme gets the planning go-ahead.
Manor Oak Homes say they are scrapping a planned 45-bed retirement site as there’s just not enough market interest.
The Walgrave-based developer is now submitting a new planning application to build 10 new homes to Harborough District Council.