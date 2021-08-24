Ten new homes could be built near Warwick Park in Kibworth

The plans come after a proposal for a retirement living complex was shelved

By Red Williams
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 4:39 pm
Updated Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 4:42 pm
Ten new homes could be built near Warwick Park in Kibworth Beauchamp after a blueprint for a retirement living complex was shelved.

A mix of bungalows and houses will be erected on land off St Wilfrid’s Close in the Harborough district village if the scheme gets the planning go-ahead.

Manor Oak Homes say they are scrapping a planned 45-bed retirement site as there’s just not enough market interest.

The Walgrave-based developer is now submitting a new planning application to build 10 new homes to Harborough District Council.