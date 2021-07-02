Temporary traffic lights set up on a busy Harborough road are here to stay – by popular demand

Traffic lights at the railway bridge on Kettering Road in Little Bowden will be made permanent, Leicestershire County Council have announced.

The lights at the railway bridge on Kettering Road in Little Bowden will be made permanent, Leicestershire County Council have announced.

The local authority is acting after local people who took part in a public consultation overwhelmingly backed the move.

A new wider cycling lane will also stay in place as the county council acts to make the stretch of road safer.

Kettering Road will be shut to drivers either side of the bridge for 12 days from Monday July 12 as the lights are upgraded.

Cllr Ozzy O’Shea, the council’s Cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: “I am absolutely delighted that the response to the consultation has been overwhelmingly in favour of this scheme becoming permanent.

“We only received two objections.

“If we had received strong opposition to this scheme the work would not have gone ahead.”

He added: “There are real benefits to this scheme.