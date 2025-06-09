'Super-prison should be named 'The Gove' after cabinet minister's unpopular decision' say Harborough district councillors

A computer generated image of how the house blocks will look.

﻿Two Harborough district councillors have called for the new Gartree ‘super-prison’ to be named ‘The Gove’.

Council leader Phil Knowles and Cllr Jo Asher say, as Cabinet Minister Michael Gove ‘championed’ plans for the largest Category B prison in England, he ‘should have it named after him as his legacy, and so people never forget why it’s built there’.

The council unanimously rejected the plans in 2022 but the £300million scheme received the go-ahead by the then-housing secretary who went against the advice of the Government’s own planning inspector.

A Government document revealed Mr Gove had agreed with many of the inspector’s conclusions, except her recommendation to throw out the case. Mr Gove said he accepted the evidence put forward by the MoJ, which showed “a significant unmet need” for prison places.

Adjacent to the existing HMP Gartree, the new prison will hold up to 1,715 men across seven housing blocks - on a site equivalent to around 14 football pitches.

Mr Gove declined invitations from Cllr Knowles to see the site himself before making the decision.

Cllr Knowles said: “Mr Gove seemingly ignored the decision to refuse by Harborough District Council’s Planning Committee, ignored public opinion, parish council opposition and the pleas of a public meeting. Then to crown it all, ignored the independent Inspector who, after a public hearing that lasted several days, said ‘no’ to the build.

“Now residents are faced with two prisons being serviced by country lanes, increased lorry movements as the build commences and significant concerns and negative impacts on their daily lives.”

Work began last year on the prison, and is expected to take around four years.