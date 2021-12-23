Special Christmas webpage set up by Harborough council in case you need any vital information over the next few days

Harborough District Council have set up a special Christmas webpage in case you need any vital information over the next few days.

You can find out more about Christmas and New Year bin collections, recycling advice, council and indoor market opening hours, severe weather, business support and a lot more at: https://www.harborough.gov.uk/christmasHarborough council will be open until 4pm tomorrow (Friday) and will reopen again on Tuesday January 4.

The council's normal out-of-hours service will be operating for emergencies only between those dates.