Roads in Harborough will be specially treated this summer in a bid to beat potholes

Roads in Harborough as well as throughout Leicestershire will be specially treated this summer in a bid to beat potholes.

Leicestershire County Council works teams will carry out “preventative maintenance” on 600,000 square metres of road across the county.

The equivalent of 75 football pitches will be targeted over the next few weeks in an effort to stop potholes appearing ahead of the winter.

You can check the works schedule below to find out when your village, town and area is going to be looked at.

“These improvements will help keep the county moving and maintain the condition of the roads.

“The works, known as surface dressing, provide the roads with an additional protective layer by sealing the surface with bitumen and stone chippings,” said the county council.

“The new layer prevents water and air penetrating the tarmac underneath, preventing potholes, while the stone chippings increase the texture of the road surface.

“The process also adds anti-skid qualities to the road, increasing road safety.”

Cllr Maggie Wright, the council’s deputy cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Our surface dressing programme is remarkable in the value for money it provides and the improvements to the road networks it offers.

“By taking preventative measures now we can avoid problems on the road in the future, saving the taxpayer money whilst keeping Leicestershire moving and making our roads safer too.”

With more than 2,575 miles of road to maintain across the county, this scheme to head off problems will cut reactive maintenance and save money.

Surface dressing is up to 10 times more cost effective than conventional resurfacing, helping to maintain a high-quality road network, said the county council.

The work, which is completed every summer, will be carried out over the next few months to reduce the impact on motorists.

“The work is dependent on acceptable road temperatures and dry weather for the process to fully take effect.

“It is hoped that all surface dressing will be completed by September and road users are being thanked for their patience with necessary roadworks,” said the council.

“Any areas that cannot be completed because of the weather will be added to next season’s programme.

“Residents and businesses will be notified prior to work commencing.”

Locations to be targeted include:

May:

Bottesford, Normanton, Redmile, Barkestone Le Vale, Melton Mowbray, Plungar, Asfordby Hill, Buckminster, Sewstern, Thurnby, Scraptoft, Mowsley, Market Harborough, Lubenham, Billesdon, Little Bowden, Smeeton Westerby, Kibworth, Beauchamp, Kibworth Harcourt, Tur Langton, Saddington, Bushby, Stoughton, Knaptoft, Primethorpe, Blaby, Huncote, Croft, Narborough, Kirby Muxloe, Countesthorpe, Enderby, Glenfield, Lubbesthorpe and Leicester Forest East

June:

Shawell, Lutterworth, Hinckley, Barwell, Kirkby Mallory, Peckleton, Desford, Packington, Normanton le Heath, Heather, Moira, Measham, Appleby Magna, Appleby Parva, Ravenstone, Pinwall, Sheepy Magna, Lount, Worthington, Breedon on the Hill, Hathern, Glenfield, Syston, Queniborough, Barkby, Rothley, Barrow upon Soar, Oadby, Wigston, Beeby, Barkby, Anstey, Woodhouse, Birstall

July:

Mountsorrel, Oadby, Great Glen, Wymeswold, Smeeton Westerby, Kibworth Harcourt, Church Langton, East Langton, Wigston, Countesthorpe, Enderby, Mowsley, Laughton, Shawell, Catthorpe, Claybrooke Parva, Ullesthorpe, Hinckley, Dadlington, Earl Shilton, Appleby Magna, Acresford, Stretton en le Field, Ashby de la Zouch, Moira, Loughborough, Barrow upon Soar, Woodhouse, Rothley, Mountsorrel, Sileby, Syston, Birstall, Scraptoft, Keyham, Cossington.