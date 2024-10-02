Preparation work finally underway at long-standing derelict Harborough 'eyesore'

Site clearance work is taking place on the area of land at the corner of St Mary’s Road and Kettering Road, where over 80 apartments are set to be bu

Work is finally underway ahead of the major re-development of a long-standing derelict site in Harborough.

Site clearance work is taking place on the former Harboro Rubber Co site, at the corner of St Mary’s Road and Kettering Road.

Development plans for the site – described frequently as an ‘eyesore’, consisting of a wasteland of hoardings, scrubby trees and a water-filled hole – have been ongoing for decades.

Preparation work has begun including removing vegetation, water and waste from the site where 80 apartments will be built within three four and five-storey high apartment blocks.

The apartments will be built around the Grade II Victorian flour mill, the only remaining building on the site.

Simon Galton, cabinet lead for planning at Harborough District Council, said: “The landowner is clearing and preparing the site for development.

“This work involves removing waste and water, scraping back vegetation, establishing a site compound, raising the levels and putting up building hoardings.”

The owner of the land, Hazelton Homes, wants to make slight alterations to the latest approved plans, including the scheme to convert the historic Grade II former flour mill, dating back to 1860, on the site into flats.

The changes will be considered by the council later this month.

A document supplied with the planning application reads: “The application site is recognised as a large, prominent position on a main route into Market Harborough.

“The site has significant history in the town’s cultural and industrial past. These proposals seek to acknowledge this in urban form and design.

“The scheme presents an alternative to the previously approved scheme, with a focus on apartments, making better use of the site.”