Plans to 'nearly double' size of small Harborough district village will go back before planning committee

The site location.

Plans for 11 new homes in a Harborough district hamlet will go back before the council's planning committee next week.

The application in Cranoe went before Harborough District Council’s Planning Committee last month, but the report was deferred until July 16.

The council's planners have recommended the authority grants permission for the proposal on farmland in the village of Cranoe.

The application from Brudenell Estates seeks to demolish existing outbuildings and convert six vacant buildings into accommodation, along with five new builds.

The plans also include for a new access, and alterations to existing access, to land at Manor Farm and Grange Farm as well as a double garage and the delivery of public open space to the small village.

The application has been supported by the majority of the village following the latest revised proposal including highway improvements and the delivery of open space to be maintained by the applicant.

However, one resident has pointed out the proposed dwellings will almost double the village’s current housing number and raised concerns over the impact of extra traffic on the surrounding rural roads and local services.

Another claimed it went against policies concerning space and accessibility in the Harborough Local Plan.

The committee argues the dwellings represent a good mix of housing, are ‘modest’ and do not impede the rural surroundings. They also point out the conversion plans will mean the agricultural buildings – as non-designated heritage assets - are retained and will not fall into disrepair.

Overall, officers conclude, despite the spacing and conversion plans being in conflict of planning policies, the improved proposal is an ‘overall betterment’, representing ‘sustainable development’.