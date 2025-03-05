Plans submitted to turn Methodist chapel on edge of Harborough district into two-bed home

The former Wesleyan Chapel at Main Street in Hungarton. (Image: Google)

A beautiful Methodist chapel on the edge of the Harborough district could become a two-bedroom home after new plans emerged.

Applicants Mr and Mrs Mark and Rachel Thompson have put forward the plan to Harborough District Council (HDC) for the former Wesleyan Chapel at Main Street in Hungarton.

The property was purpose built in the 1890s and is currently vacant. Plans note the building was used exclusively for worship up until approximately 2010, after which it was used by residents for community activities until around 2015.

If the plan is approved, documents note the porch would remain as the “principal entrance” to the property. The main body of the former chapel would be converted into an open plan living space and kitchen, which would include a new mezzanine floor – a partial floor built between two main floors of a building – towards the west of the main body of the chapel.

The existing raised altar would be removed to give additional internal floor space. Two double bedrooms would feature in the annex section of the building. Two parking spaces are also included in the plan, with provision for widened vehicle access off Main Street to cater for them.

The plan notes a partial demolition of the existing Main Street facing boundary wall to create vehicle access to the property. Documents suggest the wall is “currently under stress and requires repair”, and the part demolition would alleviate these issues. Widening of the access would also improve visibility between the property and Main Street, the applicants added.

In order to allow for disabled access, the proposed parking area and existing front footpath would be updated to include ramp access from street level to the main house. New level access would also be developed at the rear of the property, documents add.

The proposal includes south facing solar panels which would supply heating and hot water to the proposed house. The removal of the timber framed windows is also proposed with these set to replaced with uPVC double glazed windows, while additional rooflights are also proposed to be added to offer additional natural light and ventilation.

The plan also notes the removal of the existing hedge to make way for the vehicle access and the removal of three fir trees to allow additional natural light into the property and reduce shadowing to the solar panels. A decision on the plan is due to be made by HDC by Wednesday, April 16.