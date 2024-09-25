Plans for Sikh and Hindu crematorium on edge of Harborough district raises concerns over parking and access

Scraptoft Hill Farm. Photo: Google Maps

A late 19th century farmhouse and outbuildings on the edge of the Harborough district could be demolished to make way for a Hindu and Sikh crematorium.

The plans, which also include a dining hall and car parking, have been submitted to Harborough District Council for Scraptoft Lodge Farm, East Scraptoft, by applicant CDS Group.

The application describes the current buildings in Keyham Lane as a disused farmhouse, with associated outbuildings and agricultural barn structures in “varying states of disrepair”.

All the buildings are currently vacant, and not formally recognised as heritage assets, documents state.

There is a “strong need” for a Hindu and Sikh crematorium locally, CDS Group claimed.

However, members of the public have raised concerns about parking and the proposed access onto Keyham Lane East.

A planning application to redevelop the farmhouse and its outbuildings as an entertainment complex was previously granted approval by Harborough District Council in October 2022, but the scheme was not implemented. The new plans request permission for two chapels be created for the crematorium, which would be expected to hold six ceremonies a day between them.

The applicant claimed there is a “strong” religious need for this type of faith-specific crematorium in the county.

A similar development is currently being built in South Buckinghamshire, but this site would be just the second faith specific crematorium in the country if approved.

Documents add nearby Leicester has the highest population of Hindus and Sikhs outside of London.

However, members of the public raised issues regarding building design, parking provision, access routes to the site and landscaping during a pre-application consultation phase.

“Considerable concern” was expressed by residents regarding access to the venue from Keyham Lane East, which they say has a history of “drivers travelling along [it] at higher speeds than the limit”.

Because of this, “any slow moving junction may cause issues”, respondents feared.

This had been discussed with a traffic consultant, the applicant said, and management plans include suggestions that signage warning drivers about the new facility be installed.

Mixed reactions were also received from the public regarding parking provision. Most said they felt there was adequate parking, and that the layout would accommodate the volumes of cars attending the site, plans add.

However, some believed, due to the “larger volumes” of attendees to a Hindu or Sikh funeral than that of a multi-faith funeral, that there should be more spaces provided.

The applicant said they had again worked alongside the transport consultant to ensure sufficient parking provision to accommodate all attendees. This included coach parking for four coaches to transport attendees to and from the venue being proposed.

A lack of areas for children or those with a disability attending a funeral who might need to step away from a ceremony to use was also among the concerns.

CDS Group responded: “While it may not be a specific area for children, there will be an area for people requiring space to go during the ceremony. This room will be a secluded room with a one-way window to allow any users (of the room) to still feel part of the service but not interrupt proceedings.”

Residents can view and comment on the plans on the council’s website until Monday, October 14. A decision is then due to be made by Thursday, December 12.