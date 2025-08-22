Plans for over 30 new homes in rural Harborough district village

The application site.

Dozens of new homes are planned for countryside in the Harborough district.

If approved, the scheme would see the demolition of part of an agricultural building to make way for the properties.

Applicants Wigan Holdings and Francis Jackson Homes have put forward the plans for land at Station Road in North Kilworth. The outline proposal, which has been put before Harborough District Council (HDC), sees permission in principle for 35 homes on the land which lies to the south of Ridge Way as well as access to the site itself.

The applicant notes plans also include the demolition of a former modern agricultural building and hard-standing areas accessed off Cranmer Lane.

Although an outline planning application, it notes that 40 per cent of the 35 homes will be affordable. The size of the houses is unknown at this stage, but plans do say that 23 market homes are planned, with nine affordable rented homes and three affordable owner-occupier homes.

Access to the development would be via an extension of Ridge Way, which already gives access to 31 houses in the area. Plans also note a new pavement/cycle path may be provided to link the development to the quiet country Cranmer Lane.

Plans state the majority of the development – split into two areas – is located to the south of Station Road. The main section is part of an existing agricultural field, while the remainder of the site lies to the south/southwest and forms much lower-lying land.

Wigan Holdings and Francis Jackson Homes said the majority of modern agricultural buildings on the site “have been demolished in recent years” and that one “derelict blockwork section” remains, which would now be demolished if this plan is approved. “Unsightly” hardstanding concrete pads would also be removed.

The applicant said following demolition this area will ultimately provide sustainable drainage systems (SuDS), foul water pumping stations and will otherwise be reserved for landscaping and ecology. This, they said, will enhance the “character, appearance, biodiversity and ecology value of it”.

A decision on the outline plans will be made by HDC at a later date.