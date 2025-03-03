Plans for 21 holiday lodges at golf club near Harborough

Part of a golf course near Harborough could become home to 21 holiday lodges.

Simon Vicary has made the application to Harborough District Council for the holiday homes on land at Kilworth Springs Golf Club.

The site, which covers 1.56 hectares - roughly 1.5 full-size football pitches - would include 21 “luxury” golf chalets, associated parking, a new access road and external landscaping. A previous planning application for 13 chalets on the site was approved in 2019.

The proposed development area is described as vacant land in the application, with South Kilworth Road to the west. Documents state a residential area is on the southern end of the site, with Kilworth Springs Golf Course to the east and north.

Plans note the holiday homes would be exclusive to the golf club, and would comprise a mix of one and two-bedroom accommodation. Each chalet would have two parking spaces, with recreational space at the back, and be surrounded by greenery.

The site entrance would be located to the north with a large pond in the centre of the site. Each unit would be fitted with a large TV and entertainment system, high speed Wi-Fi and kitchen facilities, plans add.

The applicant states that the proposed development would be a “great opportunity” to “enhance the club’s offerings and attract a broader range of members and visitors”. By offering the accommodation on-site, the club can appeal to golfers who wish to stay overnight or for an extended weekend, he adds.

A decision on the plans is due to be made by Tuesday, April 29.