Plans considered to transform former litter and anti-social hot-spot in Harborough into ‘Friendship Park’
Councillors met this week to discuss plans for an ‘inclusive park’ on council-owned land in Northampton Road, previously known for litter, overgrown vegetation and antisocial behaviour.
The proposal for The Friendship Park includes new tree and shrub planting, gravel walkways, benches, and natural landscaping.
There will also be signs to encourage people to speak if someone is sat on a bench on their own.
Friendship Parks are community spaces designed for people to gather safely, surrounded by nature, and aim to foster connections between those who use them.
Cllr Darren Woodiwiss is the newly elected chair of the Market Harborough Special Expenses Advisory Panel which recommended approval for the plans.
He said: “I am delighted to be chair of this new panel and it is great to get started on this chapter for Market Harborough. I am pleased we have already received the draft designs for a neglected parcel of land and subject to Cabinet agreement we will soon have a new community space designed with residents for residents.”
Council leader Phil Knowles added: “I was delighted to receive such positive feedback from the public who attended the meeting to hear how we intend for local ward members to be involved, champion and recommend decisions for the improvements to community open space and facilities in Market Harborough. This has never been in place before and will be a forum for discussion, debate and taking ideas forward.”