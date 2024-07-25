Plans considered to transform former litter and anti-social hot-spot in Harborough into ‘Friendship Park’

Signs will encourage people to chat to those sitting alone.

Plans to bring people together in a new ‘Friendship Park’ are being discussed by Harborough District Council.

Councillors met this week to discuss plans for an ‘inclusive park’ on council-owned land in Northampton Road, previously known for litter, overgrown vegetation and antisocial behaviour.

The proposal for The Friendship Park includes new tree and shrub planting, gravel walkways, benches, and natural landscaping.

There will also be signs to encourage people to speak if someone is sat on a bench on their own.

Friendship Parks are community spaces designed for people to gather safely, surrounded by nature, and aim to foster connections between those who use them.

Cllr Darren Woodiwiss is the newly elected chair of the Market Harborough Special Expenses Advisory Panel which recommended approval for the plans.

He said: “I am delighted to be chair of this new panel and it is great to get started on this chapter for Market Harborough. I am pleased we have already received the draft designs for a neglected parcel of land and subject to Cabinet agreement we will soon have a new community space designed with residents for residents.”

