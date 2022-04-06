Plans approved for over 400 more homes on two fast-growing estates in Harborough
Councillors have approved plans to build over 400 more homes on two estates in Market Harborough.
By News Reporter
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 1:01 pm
At last night's meeting, Harborough District Council's planning committee backed plans to build 315 new houses at the town’s Airfield Farm development, off Leicester Road, and another 123 properties at the top of Kettering Road during the second phase of the Overstone Park project.
A separate planning application for a new school and community centre on the Overstone Park site, where 600 homes will eventually be built, is still to be considered.