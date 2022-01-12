People in Harborough urged to have their say on budget proposals as the Council Tax looks set to be increased

Leicestershire County Council

People in Harborough are being urged to give Leicestershire County Council their views on its budget proposals as the Council Tax looks set to be increased.

Residents, businesses, parish councils and other organisations can now complete a survey on the council’s financial plans.

County Hall’s share of the Council Tax bill is poised to go up by three per cent, including a one per cent levy to contribute to adult social care costs for 2022-2023.

That will mean a rise of £42.30 a year for a band D house – although it is being billed as the lowest rise in recent years.

The consultation runs until midnight on Sunday January 16.

The survey, which takes about five minutes to complete, can be found here: https://www.leicestershire.gov.uk/have-your-say/current-engagement/budget-proposals-2022-26The county council is facing increasing pressure to fund social care both for vulnerable children and adults as well as an ageing population in the county.

While its proposals set out how a balanced budget can be achieved in the coming financial year, it has warned that £100 million of savings will have to be made by 2025/26.

The council also wants to hear views on its four-year capital plan.

That will see investment totalling more than £500 million in schools, new dementia care facilities, major road schemes, helping to plant 700,000 trees around the county and measures to reduce carbon emissions.

The local authority’s cabinet lead member for resources, Cllr Lee Breckon, said: “We are grateful for all the useful feedback we have received since we launched our budget consultation before Christmas.

“There is still time for anyone who hasn’t yet shared their views with us to do so.”

He added: “It’s really important to us to hear what people think because that is the way they can help shape the crucial decisions we will be making about how we use taxpayers’ money.”

Consultation responses received will be considered by the county council’s cabinet when it meets next month.

The proposed budget will be debated at the full council meeting on Wednesday February 23.