Order made to remove 'eyesore' advertising display from outside Harborough supermarket

Councillors are backing a new order to remove an “eyesore” digital advertising display from outside Sainsbury’s supermarket in Market Harborough town centre.

The Clear Channel media display was put up just feet from the entrance to the superstore on St Mary’s Place without planning permission – angering district councillors.

A Government inspector has now ruled that Harborough council were right to turn down a retrospective application.

Today Cllr Jonathan Bateman, Harborough District Council’s planning lead, said: “We are pleased that the Planning Inspector has upheld the council’s decision and ruled that this signage would have a significant detrimental impact on the character of this conservation area, which includes a tree-lined river, and setting of the Grade II-listed Settling Rooms.

“The Inspector agreed that the digital display could be seen extensively across the car park and the glare from the bright colours and moving images made it visually intrusive, particularly at night,” he added.

“The Harborough Local Plan was also cited, which states that the quality and character of places can suffer when advertisements are poorly sited and designed.

“The council will now ask Sainsbury’s to remove this advertisement.”