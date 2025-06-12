Opposition councillors accuse Harborough District Council leaders of ‘democratic deficit’ as key meeting ‘quietly’ cancelled

Conservative councillors say an upcoming meeting where important issues should have been discussed was ‘quietly cancelled’.

Conservative councillors at Harborough District Council have accused the ruling coalition group of a ‘democratic deficit’ after a key meeting was pulled from the schedule.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opposition party also says ‘a flurry of press releases’ was the first time many of its members had been made aware of several ‘crucial updates’.

They included three public consultations on the future of local government, council-owned car parks and its management of public open spaces, as well as a press release on meetings ahead of July’s Light and Life Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also claim a report by the Local Government Association on the council’s leadership, which included six recommendations for improvements, was also released ‘without their knowledge’.

Conservative Opposition leader, Cllr Simon Whelband, explained an upcoming meeting where such issues should have been discussed was ‘quietly cancelled’.

He said: “These are some extremely important issues, and residents and businesses expect us as councillors to scrutinise these issues and be kept up to-to-date and informed about decisions that are taken on their behalf. The next available opportunity to do this should have been next month at a meeting of the full council, but that meeting was quietly cancelled. The next time all councillors are meeting now won’t be until September, which isn’t good enough.

“When the Conservatives ran the council, the then opposition leader, Cllr Knowles, was extremely critical when the frequency of meetings of meetings was reduced but, now he is charge, meetings are frequently dropped or cancelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a democratic deficit in Harborough District Council, whereby items are announced in the media, whilst councillors are kept in the dark.”

The ruling coalition party has argued that it has been transparent over its meeting schedule.

A council spokesperson said: “A final rota of meetings was published and circulated by officers to all members in advance of the last full council meeting by email and was included in detail in the formal agenda of the meeting.

“In addition, we can confirm that the rota contains the same number of full council meetings as per previous years. The rota of meetings was voted on by councillors with no concerns raised.”