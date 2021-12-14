New roundabout opened at accident blackspot on the edge of Harborough

A new roundabout has been opened at an accident blackspot on the A6 on the southern edge of Market Harborough.

A key new roundabout has been opened at an accident blackspot on the A6 on the southern edge of Market Harborough.

It’s been built at the top of busy Kettering Road ahead of schedule in a bid to enhance road safety after a catalogue of crashes there over the last few years.

The new roundabout was demanded by Harborough District Council as they backed a huge new 600-home estate at Clack Hill.

The site before the new roundabout was built.

Angry local people and campaigners have fought for years to improve the Kettering Road junction with the A6.

Over 500 people signed a petition last year calling for urgent improvements.

A second new roundabout is being built on Kettering Road at the entrance to the new housing estate in an attempt to make the under-pressure area even safer.

Some 600 houses are to be put up on the sprawling 88-acre Davidsons Homes scheme on Kettering Road.