New £1 million cemetery is set to be created in Harborough

A new £1 million cemetery is to be created in Market Harborough.

A new £1 million cemetery is to be created in Market Harborough.

Harborough District Council is hoping to build the new cemetery as the existing site on Northampton Road is almost full.

And the authority is now appealing to local landowners to contact them urgently if they have land which may be suitable.

Today Cllr Phil King, who leads the council, said: “We are keen to identify a site in the Market Harborough locality for a new cemetery as soon as we can.

“We have put aside a capital allocation of about £1 million in our budget for this scheme.

“Our current cemetery on Northampton Road is getting close to being full.

“It won’t reach capacity next week, I don’t want to worry people,” said Cllr King.

“But it has been extended previously and it’s got to the point where we have to find and start to prepare a new site for the town of Market Harborough.

“We obviously have a list of technical criteria – such as the right soil, drainage, landscape and location – that the new site will have to meet.

“I would urge landowners in and around Market Harborough to get in touch with the council now if they have land which may be suitable.