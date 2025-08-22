New personal training gym in Kibworth appeals refusal of retrospective planning permission

EPT Lab has appealed after retrospective planning permission was refused.

A personal training new gym in Kibworth is appealing after retrospective planning permission was refused for its operation at a business park.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EPT Lab opened in May at Beauchamp Business Park. It’s a private personal training gym opened by international coach Gareth Sapstead.

Mr Sapstead put in a retrospective planning application for the business but was turned down by Harborough District Council in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application seeks to change the use category from D (research, development and industrial use) to E (indoor sport, fitness and recreation).

Planning officers said it would ‘harm the continuation of a significant sustainable and viable key employment site’, and ‘no justification’ for doing so had been submitted.

However, the business argues it ‘provides clear and growing community value, including bespoke support for adults managing their health and wellbeing, and structured youth training sessions promoting physical confidence, discipline, and positive lifestyle habits’.

The appeal also points at a ‘lack of demonstrable demand for traditional occupiers of the unit size, location, and cost’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EPT Lab said: "Harborough District Council initially denied a certificate of lawful development. We applied for this due to evidence that similar businesses, on similar business parks in the Harborough district had been granted one.

"Once a certificate of lawful development was turned down we then had no choice but to apply for full change of use.

"Within the Harborough district there are a dozen examples of health and fitness businesses that have been granted a change of use, and in similar business parks. Many of these examples are also busy gyms, some of which exceed 1,000-2,000 members.

"Since we are a private personal training gym, and by appointment only, we operate with very low footfall, and minimal disturbance to the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are appealing the decision and are providing additional evidence that we are an asset to the community. Not merely another storage unit, or a heavy industrial building. We have also demonstrated a lack of need for B use class buildings in Kibworth, since much of Beauchamp business park is not occupied.

"You also have a giant Aldi that has been given permission to be built. Yet, a small business run by a husband and wife, who are local, can’t be supported."