Outgoing chairman Cllr Neil Bannister welcomes the new chairman Cllr Barbara Johnson. Picture - Andrew Carpenter

The new chairman has been officially appointed to serve Harborough District Council.

Cllr Barbara Johnson was handed the chain of office from outgoing chairman Cllr Neil Bannister at a council meeting on Monday May 15.

Cllr Johnson, who serves Logan ward, was first elected to the post of chair of council in 2019 and re-elected earlier this month. The role is ceremonial, representing the council at civic functions and at events around the district.

Cllr Johnson said: “I am delighted and honoured to serve again as chairman of the council. When I was last elected as chairman it was my firm desire to meet with as many people in the district as possible. I hope to continue that theme, particularly meeting volunteer groups in our community. I also hope to raise awareness of the need to protect our environment.”

Born and educated in Leicestershire, with a working life mostly spent in education, Cllr Johnson is committed to working in the community and has campaigned for public services, especially for bus services and better amenities for residents.

She is also president of the Harborough branch of the Royal British Legion and chair of the Market Harborough Medical Centre’s Patient Participation Group among other appointments.

Her chosen chairman’s charity is Derbyshire Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.

The vice chairman will be Cllr Peter Elliott, ward councillor for the Thurnby and Houghton ward.

During his time in office, outgoing chair Cllr Bannister has helped raise a total of £3,030 for his chosen charity the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Cllr Bannister said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to have been the chairman. I attended around 80 civic events during the year. I am pleased to have attended functions across the whole of the Harborough district. I thank the outgoing vice chairman Cllr Rani Mahal for her support.”

