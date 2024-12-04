New 24-hour prescription collection machine is part of medical centre expansion plans

By The Newsroom
Published 4th Dec 2024, 08:54 BST
The expansion plans were submitted last year.
A new 24-hour prescription collection point machine has been proposed as part of plans to extend Market Harborough Medical Centre.

The plans for the Medi Kiosk were submitted to Harborough District Council late last month.

The machine will allow people to collect prescription medications 24 hours a day.

The addition is part of plans to expand the Coventry Road medical centre to meet growing demand.

The plans include new consulting rooms, treatment rooms and a new pharmacy and admin space.

The practice is believed to have around 25,000 patients on its books who use the service to access health care.

The scheme will be paid for using section 106 payments. These are contributions made by developers of large housing projects in the area to ensure local services do not become overwhelmed by an increased population.

A decision on the dispensing machine will be made by Harborough District Council by December 20.

