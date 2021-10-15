More than £1.5 million has been ploughed into infrastructure projects in Harborough over the last year

Harborough District Council.

More than £1.5 million has been ploughed into vital grassroots infrastructure projects in Harborough over the last year.

The big pot of cash has been pumped into supporting community sectors such as recreational and health facilities, policing and affordable housing.

The section 106 money has been handed over to Harborough District Council by developers building housing estates and other schemes locally.

The £1.5 million figure has emerged in the council’s Infrastructure Funding Statement.

That’s a summary of all financial and non-financial developer contributions.

Amid the shattering Covid-19 pandemic, over 1,000 homes have been built across Harborough in 2020/21.

They include 207 ‘affordable houses’ to help people struggling to find a property to buy or rent.

The Council has now issued its latest Government-required ‘five year housing supply’ which identifies specific deliverable sites (ie land) for development to meet housing requirements.

The local authority continued to exceed the required five-year housing supply, with a 7.49 year housing supply.

This puts Harborough council in a strong position.

Councils which don’t have a five-year housing supply risk housing estates being imposed upon them in locations which may fall outside sites agreed in approved planning policy documents.

Cllr Phil King, who leads Harborough council, said: “Our excellent housing land supply, together with an up-to-date Local Plan, reaffirms the council’s strong planning position.

“I understand development can be an emotive issue.

“But the fact remains that our district is growing year on year, yet we still have hundreds of families on our housing waiting lists wanting to live and work in the Harborough district.

“However, our strong position means that we can ensure that development happens in the right place at the right time, with significant sums of money released for vital community projects and critical infrastructure.”

The importance of employment development in helping to create jobs and kickstart the economy was also backed as the council also strives to protect the district’s heritage and character.