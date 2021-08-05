MoD accolade given to Harborough council to salute its support for the Armed Forces community

Cllr Rani Mahal, the council’s Armed Forces Champion.

A top Ministry of Defence accolade has been given to Harborough council to salute its support for the Armed Forces community.

The Defence Employer Recognition Scheme silver award has been handed to the district council.

The awards are presented by the Ministry of Defence to organisations and businesses that employ and support those who serve, veterans and their families.

The council's silver award comes after the local authority received the bronze honour in 2019.

“Since signing up to the Armed Forces Covenant back in 2014, the council has made it a priority to support the Armed Forces community,” said Harborough council.

“We've promoted the Armed Forces Covenant within our organisation and hosted events to encourage others to sign up.”

Cllr Rani Mahal, the council’s Armed Forces Champion, said: "I'm incredibly proud that we've received the Silver award accreditation from the Ministry of Defence.

“I'd encourage other organisations and local businesses, large and small, to pledge their support to our Armed Forces.”