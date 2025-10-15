Leicestershire’s Reform UK group says council tax is expected to rise despite manifesto pledge to lower it

Leicestershire’s Reform UK group says council tax is expected to rise in April next year despite a manifesto pledge.

The group, which took over control of Leicestershire County Council in May’s election, has been accused of a “web of lies” by making tax promises with “no plan or evidence behind them”.

In the run-up to the election, the group pledged to “deliver for the local people” by “lowering” the tax. The new position also marks a U-turn on county leader Dan Harrison’s comments just last month, when he insisted at a Scrutiny Commission meeting that lower taxes and no service cuts were possible and that he was aiming to do that in the coming year’s (2026/27) budget.

When he pledged to lower taxes and not cut services, the Leicestershire leader’s plan was branded “bonkers economics” by opposition councillors. An additional £8.12 million already needs to be found for this year (2025/26) compared to when the budget – which had already identified a £91 million gap by the end of 2027/28 – was agreed in February.

Each one per cent rise in the tax generates around £4 million for the local authority. Finance officers at the authority were warning ahead of September’s meeting that savings options will “inevitably” need to include “stopping or reducing” services if Leicestershire County Council is to balance its books – something it is legally bound to do.

Now, Cllr Harrison has confirmed the tax is expected to rise for residents in April. He said his current “ambition” is hold that increase at three per cent, rather than the full five per cent which has been allowed by Government over recent years.

The leader’s new position has sparked criticism from his political rivals. Conservative leader of the opposition on the council, Deborah Taylor, said she was “not surprised” but “extremely disappointed”.

She said: “What I am extremely disappointed by is that a reduction in council tax was one of the main campaign messages that Reform UK stood on across Leicestershire. They made promises to the electorate that had no plan or evidence behind them.

“I, like most of Leicestershire residents, will feel they have been strung along with a web of lies, and Reform UK are finding out they cannot deliver on any of their promises.”

Leader of the county council’s Liberal Democrats, Michael Mullaney, added: “People will be surprised to learn this, having been told by Reform they would cut council tax. It’s always a delicate balance between keeping council tax down while maintaining services [but] it can be done.

The Local Demoracy Reporting Service asked Cllr Harrison why a freeze or reduction in council tax was no longer considered viable for the coming year. We also asked what criteria needed to be met for the increase to remain at the intended three per cent and, should it come to a choice between an even higher council tax hike or cutting services, what the administration’s first priority would be. We did not get direct answers to these questions.

Nor could the council tell us at this stage what savings might look like as the council attempts to balance its books for the coming years. Coun Harrison said: “We were elected to cut costs and have a laser focus on efficiency."

“And we’re making progress with a major efficiency review getting under way soon. We’re leading the way for other councils with this pioneering deep dive which will pinpoint where more savings can be found.

“Of course I want to keep council tax rises to a minimum and my ambition is to peg it at three per cent. I’m working hard to do that but also listening to what this would mean for our services.

“It’s important we get this right. It’s too early in the budget cycle to give precise figures but when more analysis is done over the next month or so, we’ll be able to say more about our proposals.”