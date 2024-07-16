Leicestershire County Council children and families services receive top marks from Ofsted inspectors

County council staff celebrate the result.

Children and Family Services in Leicestershire have been rated as outstanding by Ofsted.

In a recent report, inspectors praised work to build “strong and long-lasting relationships” with children and families which lead to many families achieving “positive changes” in their lives.

They also said a culture has been created by Leicestershire County Council’s Children and Family Services which puts the “experiences and progress of children at the heart of social work practice”.

The report follows a three-week in-depth inspection in April. The deep-dive included inspectors speaking to some children and their parents and carers and interviewing staff across the department.

They also looked at the work to protect and safeguard children, to enables families to stay together and the experiences and progress of both children in care and care leavers.

The impact of leaders on social work and practice of all front-line staff who work directly with children, young people and their families was also put under the spotlight.

Cllr Deborah Taylor, lead member for children and family services, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have received an outstanding rating.

“This judgement is testament to the incredible efforts of staff, managers and partners who work tirelessly to improve outcomes for children and families here in Leicestershire.

“It was particularly pleasing to see that our commitment to care leavers was recognised by inspectors as we support them into adulthood. We also unanimously agreed for care leavers to become a protected characteristic at a County Council meeting back in February.

“We are also grateful for the support and feedback families have given us which has helped shape the way we do things.”

Services were rated outstanding in key areas including:

Impact of leaders on social work practice with children and families

The experiences and progress of children in care

The experiences and progress of care leavers

Just one area - The experiences and progress of children who need help and protection - received the second rating of ‘good’.

Inspectors said the majority of children in the council’s care receive an outstanding service while foster carers feel well supported and an “overwhelming majority of staff” said they like working for the authority and feel supported. They also described leaders as “outward looking and dynamic” and personal advisors and support staff as “excellent role models”.

One of the young people who spoke to Ofsted said: “The service I have received has changed my life. My personal advisor is kind, and they care about me.’’

Points to improve included minor delays in starting work with families and delays to meetings for those deemed at significant risk, or ‘child protection conferences’, to identify risks and take action.

Jane Moore, director of Children and Family Services, thanked department staff for their ‘dedication and unwavering commitment to getting it right for children, young people and their families’.

She added: “However, we are not complacent and will continue to work to develop our services to support children and young people and build strong relationships with families to help give children the best start in life.”

Visit https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50252253 to view the full report.