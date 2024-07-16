'Landmark day' as Harborough District Council commits to supporting towns and villages across the region

Harborough District Council Cabinet members have approved criteria to distribute a £1m Community Grants Fund to parish and town councils. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Harborough District Council is set to distribute £1million to support community projects across district towns and villages.

Monday (July 15) was described as a ‘landmark day’ by council leader Phil Knowles, as the council’s Cabinet, approved the criteria, allocation and the process for awarding the Community Grants Fund.

The fund will be split between towns, large villages, medium villages, villages close to urban settlements and smaller villages across the Harborough district.

This scheme aims to strengthen working relationships between the council and its parishes and towns and enable delivery of projects and schemes at a local level.

The criteria to apply for the funding is:

Applications for capital funding to include the views of ward councillors

For Market Harborough, the 10 ward councillors will consider applications and make recommendations through the Market Harborough Special Expenses Advisory Panel before consideration at Cabinet Grants Sub-Committee

Grant applications can be used to support other grant opportunities such as S106 – community funding sought from developers – as a ‘top-up’

More than one application can be submitted from each council subject to applications not exceeding the allocated grant amount for that parish or town

Grants must be spent within one year of receipt. Any non-spent money must be returned.

Applicants also need to demonstrate how their project meets at least one of the council’s priorities which are:

Community leadership to create a sense of pride in place

Promoting health and wellbeing and encouraging healthy life choices

Creating a sustainable environment

Supporting businesses and residents to deliver a prosperous local economy

Two grant administrators will be available for support in the completion of applications.

Council leader Phil Knowles said: “This is a landmark day for the Harborough district and for all of our communities - a commitment which delivers for the whole of the district.

“I am pleased we are able to support communities by funding some excellent projects that will really help to create more inclusive neighbourhoods and go a long way to make residents feel proud of where they live. I look forward to seeing the positive difference these grants will make to people’s lives across the district.”

Visit www.harborough.gov.uk/communitygrants for more information.